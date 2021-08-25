India records 648 COVID-19 deaths, 37,593 fresh cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, August 25, 2021

India today recorded 648 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 37,593 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours, significantly higher than the numbers reported yesterday.

The country had registered 354 COVID-19 deaths and 25,467 fresh cases of infection yesterday.

Kerala, which has been posting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for the past many weeks, accounted for more than 64 per cent of the new cases reported in the country in the last 24 hours, at 24,296, and as many as 173 of the 648 deaths in this period.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in the country, reported as many as 288 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The number of deaths in 24 hours in the country crossed the 500-mark again today after remaining below that level for four days.

The country had reported more than 4,000 deaths a day on 13 days in May at the peak of the second wave of the pandemic.

The number of new cases has now stayed below the 50,000-mark for 58 consecutive days now. It has remained below 40,000 for the 12th successive day. It had dipped to below 30,000 for two days before rising above that level again today.

The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 414,188 -- was reported on May 7.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll so far has climbed to 435,758 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 32,512,366 today.

Of the 648 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, apart from 288 deaths in Maharashtra and 173 in Kerala, there were 67 deaths in Odisha, 29 in Karnataka, 27 in Tamil Nadu, 15 in Andhra Pradesh, 13 in Assam and 12 in West Bengal.

The other states reported less than 10 deaths each in the last 24 hours.

In national capital Delhi, there were 39 new cases of COVID-19 and no COVID-19 deaths reported during the last 24 hours.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 31,753,281 today, up 34,169 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 97.66%.

The number of active cases rose today by 2,776 to 322,327 today after falling for nine consecutive days.

The number of active cases had touched 3,745,237 on May 10, the highest since the pandemic began in India. The active caseload had been continuously rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months. However, since May 11, there has been a steady downtrend.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has risen to 59.55 crore, including 61,90,930 doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 1.92% while the Daily Positivity rate was 2.10% today, staying below 3% for the 30th consecutive day.

