India records 6,298 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 23 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, September 16, 2022

India on Friday recorded 6,298 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 23 deaths in the last 24 hours, lower than Thursday's numbers.

The country had on Thursday reported 6,422 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 34 deaths.

Kerala accounted for 2,427 of the new cases of COVID-19 infection, followed by 755 in Maharashtra, 551 in Karnataka and 447 in Tamil Nadu.

The 23 deaths registered in the last 24 hours included four backlog cases in Kerala. Of the remaining 19, Maharashtra accounted for seven, followed by three in Delhi and one each in Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Punjab, Rajasthan and West Bengal.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 528,273 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,522,777 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,947,756 today, up 5,916 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.71%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection rose by 359 to 46,748 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 216.17 crore today, including 19.61 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 1.89% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.70% today.

A total of 89.09 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.33 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

