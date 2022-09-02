India records 6,168 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 21 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, September 2, 2022

India's daily COVID-19 numbers fell significantly to 6,168 new cases of infection and 21 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Thursday reported 7,946 cases of COVID-19 infection and 37 deaths.

The 21 deaths registered today included two backlog cases in Kerala.

Not counting those, the 19 deaths posted in the last 24 hours included four in Maharashtra, three each in Delhi and West Bengal, two each in Chhattisgarh and Gujarat, and one each in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 527,932 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,442,507 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,855,365 today, up 9,685 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.68%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 3,538 to 59,210 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 212.75 crore today, including 22.40 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 1.94% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 2.51% today.

A total of 88.64 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.18 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

