India records 606 more COVID deaths, new high of 32,695 cases

New Delhi, July 16, 2020

India today reported 606 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), raising the toll to 24,915, and a new high of 32,695 fresh cases of infection, taking the total number of confirmed cases of infection zooming to 968,876, as the deadly virus continued to spread across several parts of the country.

India is now placed third in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases, after the United States and Brazil, ahead of Russia which is now in fourth place.

In terms of the number of deaths, India remains at the eighth spot, after the US, Brazil, the UK, Italy, Mexico, France and Spain.

This is the sixth consecutive day that the country has reported 500 or more deaths, the 12th consecutive day that it has reported more than 400 deaths and the 34th consecutive day that it has reported more than 300 deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.

The highest number of deaths in a single day, 613, was reported on July 5. The previous high of new cases in a day -- 29,429 -- was reported yesterday (July 15).

This is the fifth consecutive day that the country has recorded more than 28,000 new cases of infection in a 24-hour period and the 14th consecutive day that it has recorded more than 20,000 new cases.

On the positive side, for the 34th day running, the number of patients who have recovered from the infection is more than the number of active coronavirus cases in the country.

Figures released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 606 new deaths reported today included 233 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, 86 in Karnataka, 68 in Tamil Nadu, 44 in Andhra Pradesh, 41 in national capital Delhi, 29 in Uttar Pradesh, 20 in West Bengal, 11 each in Jammu & Kashmir and Telangana, 10 in Gujarat, nine in Madhya Pradesh, eight in Punjab, seven in Haryana, six each in Assam and Bihar, five in Rajasthan, three each in Odisha and Pducherry, two in Jharkhand, and one each in Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Kerala and Tripura.

Of the total of 24,915 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest at 10,928, followed by 3,487 in Delhi, 2,167 in Tamil Nadu, 2,079 in Gujarat, 1,012 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,000 in West Bengal, 928 in Karnataka, 682 in Madhya Pradesh, 530 in Rajasthan, 452 in Andhra Pradesh, 386 in Telangana, 319 in Haryana, 221 in Punjab, 206 in Jammu & Kashmir, 180 in Bihar, 77 in Odisha, 50 in Uttarakhand, 46 in Assam, 38 in Jharkhand, 35 in Kerala, 21 in Puducherry, 20 in Chhattisgarh, 18 in Goa, 11 each in Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh, three each in Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura, two each in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu and in Meghalya, and one in Ladakh.

The total of 968,876 cases so far includes the 24,915 patients who have died as well as 612,815 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 331,146 as of this morning, up 11,306 from yesterday.

The number of patients who have recovered has gone up by 20,783 in the past 24 hours and the recovery rate has gone up to 63.25%, according to the data.

Of the total of 968,876 cases so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest number at 275,640, followed by 151,820 in Tamil Nadu, 116,993 in Delhi, 47,253 in Karnataka, 44,552 in Gujarat, 41,383 in Uttar Pradesh, 39,342 in Telangana, 35,451 in Andhra Pradesh, 34,427 in West Bengal, 26,437 in Rajasthan, 23,306 in Haryana, 20,612 in Bihar, 19,643 in Madhya Pradesh, 18,666 in Assam, 14,898 in Odisha, 11,666 in Jammu & Kashmir, 9,553 in Kerala, 8,799 in Punjab, 4,539 in Chhattisgarh, 4,320 in Jharkhand, 3,785 in Uttarakhand, 2,951 in Goa, 2,268 in Tripura, 1,700 in Manipur, 1,596 in Puducherry, 1,341 in Himachal Pradesh, 1,142 in Ladakh, 902 in Nagaland, 625 in Chandigarh, 539 in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, 462 in Arunachal Pradesh, 346 in Meghalaya, 238 in Mizoram, 220 in Sikkim and 176 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

The Ministry said 1,285 cases were being re-assigned to various states.

