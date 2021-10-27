India records 585 COVID-19 deaths as Kerala adds 392 more previously unreported fatalities

New Delhi, October 27, 2021

India today recorded 585 more COVID-19 deaths as Kerala added 392 previously unreported fatalities to its tally following an audit of the data of the past several months.

With this, Kerala has revised its death toll upwards by 1,775 in the last five days as a result of the reconciliation of the data.

Not counting these 228 deaths, India recorded 193 COVID-19 deaths and 13,451 fresh cases of infection inn the last 24 hours.

The country had yesterday added 356 to its COVID-19 death toll, including 228 previously unreported deaths in Kerala, and 12,428 new cases of infection.

The number of new cases in a single day remained below the 20,000-mark for the 18th day today.

Kerala, which had been posting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for many weeks, has seen a dip in the number of new cases for some days now. The state recorded 7,163 new cases of infection and 90 deaths in the last 24 hours as compared to 6,664 cases and 53 deaths yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 455,653 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 34,215,653 today.

Of the 193 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, there were 90 deaths in Kerala, followed by 32 in Maharashtra, and 15 each in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

All other states reported less than ten deaths each, with as many as 19 States and Union, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 33,597,339, up 14,021 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.19% -- the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country fell by 1,155 to 162,661 today -- the lowest in 242 days.

The Ministry said that the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 103.53 crore, including 55.89 lakh doses administered during the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 1.22% today, below 2% for the 33rd day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 1.03% today, below 2% for 23 consecutive days now.

