India records 582 more COVID deaths, new high of 29,429 cases

New Delhi, July 15, 2020

India today reported 582 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), raising the toll to 24,309, and a new high of 29,429 fresh cases of infection, taking the total zooming to 936,181, as the deadly virus continued to spread across several parts of the country.

India is now placed third in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases, after the United States and Brazil, ahead of Russia which is now in fourth place.

In terms of the number of deaths, India remains at the eighth spot, after the US, Brazil, the UK, Italy, Mexico, France and Spain.

This is the fifth consecutive day that the country has reported 500 or more deaths, the 11th consecutive day that it has reported more than 400 deaths and the 33rd consecutive day that it has reported more than 300 deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.

The highest number of deaths in a single day, 613, was reported on July 5. The previous high of new cases in a day -- 28,701 -- was reported on July 12.

This is the fourth consecutive day that the country has recorded more than 28,000 new cases of infection in a 24-hour period and the 13th consecutive day that it has recorded more than 20,000 new cases.

On the positive side, for the 33rd day running, the number of patients who have recovered from the infection is more than the number of active coronavirus cases in the country.

Figures released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 582 new deaths reported today included 213 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, 85 in Karnataka, 67 in Tamil Nadu, 43 in Andhra Pradesh, 35 in national capital Delhi, 28 in Uttar Pradesh, 24 in West Bengal, 14 each in Bihar and Gujarat, 10 each in Madhya Pradesh and Telangana, nine in Punjab, eight in Jammu & Kashmir, four each in Assam, Haryana and Odisha, three in Jharkhand, two in Chandigarh, and one each in Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Kerala and Uttarakhand.

Of the total of 24,309 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest at 10,695, followed by 3,446 in Delhi, 2,099 in Tamil Nadu, 2,069 in Gujarat, 983 in Uttar Pradesh, 980 in West Bengal, 842 in Karnataka, 673 in Madhya Pradesh, 525 in Rajasthan, 408 in Andhra Pradesh, 375 in Telangana, 312 in Haryana, 213 in Punjab, 195 in Jammu & Kashmir, 174 in Bihar, 74 in Odisha, 50 in Uttarakhand, 40 in Assam, 36 in Jharkhand, 34 in Kerala, 20 in Chhattisgarh, 18 each in Goa and Puducherry, 11 in Himachal Pradesh, ten in Chandigarh, three in Arunachal Pradesh, two each Meghalaya and Tripura, and one each in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu and in Ladakh.

The total of 936,181 cases so far includes the 24,309 patients who have died as well as 592,032 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 319,840 as of this morning, up 8,275 from yesterday.

The number of patients who have recovered has gone up by 20,572 in the past 24 hours and the recovery rate has gone up to 63.23%, according to the data.

Of the total of 936,181 cases so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest number at 267,665, followed by 147,324 in Tamil Nadu, 115,346 in Delhi, 44,077 in Karnataka, 43,637 in Gujarat, 39,724 in Uttar Pradesh, 37,745 in Telangana, 33,019 in Andhra Pradesh, 32,838 in West Bengal, 25,571 in Rajasthan, 22,628 in Haryana, 19,284 in Bihar, 19,005 in Madhya Pradesh, 17,807 in Assam, 14,280 in Odisha, 11,173 in Jammu & Kashmir, 8,930 in Kerala, 8,511 in Punjab, 4,379 in Chhattisgarh, 4,091 in Jharkhand, 3,686 in Uttarakhand, 2,753 in Goa, 2,170 in Tripura, 1,672 in Manipur, 1,531 in Puducherry, 1,309 in Himachal Pradesh, 1,093 in Ladakh, 896 in Nagaland, 600 in Chandigarh, 520 in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, 462 in Arunachal Pradesh, 318 in Meghalaya, 238 in Mizoram, 209 in Sikkim and 166 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

The Ministry said 1,524 cases were being re-assigned to various states.

