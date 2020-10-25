India records 578 COVID-19 deaths, 50,129 new cases of infection

New Delhi, October 25, 2020

India today registered 578 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 50,129 new cases of infection as the spread of the virus continued to show a declining trend in many parts of the country.

With these, the death toll so far due to the disease has increased to 118,534 and the total number of cases of infection has climbed to 7,864,811 since the first case was reported in the country in late January.

This is the third time in seven days that the number of deaths in a single day has fallen below 600 and the fifth time in seven days that it has fallen below 700.

The number of new cases of COVID-19 had dropped below 50,000 for the first time in 82 days at 46,790 on October 20

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 continued to increase and stood at 7,864,811 as of this morning.

The number of active cases has gone down further by 12,526 since yesterday to 668,154 today.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 650 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 53,370 new cases of infection yesterday.

On October 13, the number of new cases in a single day had fallen below 60,000 for the first time in more than two months.

Today is the 22nd consecutive day and the 24th time in 25 days that the country has recorded less than 80,000 fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period.

The country has reported more than 1,200 deaths in a 24-hour period four times in the past 44 days. It has registered a thousand-plus deaths on 32 of the last 54 days.

India has reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for 12 of the last 50 days and more than 80,000 cases for 27 of the last 62 days. It has reported more than 75,000 cases on 38 of the last 60 days, more than 60,000 cases on 66 of the last 75 days and more than 50,000 new cases for 86 of the last 87 days.

The world has reported a total of more than 42.554 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has increased to 1,149,191 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 8.576 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 5.38 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (224,886) and Brazil (156,903).