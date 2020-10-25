- Home
National
India records 578 COVID-19 deaths, 50,129 new cases of infection
Death toll rises to 118,534; total cases cross 7.864 million; total recoveries climb to 7.078 million; active cases fall to 668,154
New Delhi, October 25, 2020
India today registered 578 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 50,129 new cases of infection as the spread of the virus continued to show a declining trend in many parts of the country.
With these, the death toll so far due to the disease has increased to 118,534 and the total number of cases of infection has climbed to 7,864,811 since the first case was reported in the country in late January.
This is the third time in seven days that the number of deaths in a single day has fallen below 600 and the fifth time in seven days that it has fallen below 700.
The number of new cases of COVID-19 had dropped below 50,000 for the first time in 82 days at 46,790 on October 20
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 continued to increase and stood at 7,864,811 as of this morning.
The number of active cases has gone down further by 12,526 since yesterday to 668,154 today.
The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 650 deaths yesterday.
The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 53,370 new cases of infection yesterday.
On October 13, the number of new cases in a single day had fallen below 60,000 for the first time in more than two months.
Today is the 22nd consecutive day and the 24th time in 25 days that the country has recorded less than 80,000 fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period.
The country has reported more than 1,200 deaths in a 24-hour period four times in the past 44 days. It has registered a thousand-plus deaths on 32 of the last 54 days.
India has reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for 12 of the last 50 days and more than 80,000 cases for 27 of the last 62 days. It has reported more than 75,000 cases on 38 of the last 60 days, more than 60,000 cases on 66 of the last 75 days and more than 50,000 new cases for 86 of the last 87 days.
The world has reported a total of more than 42.554 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has increased to 1,149,191 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.
India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 8.576 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 5.38 million cases).
In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (224,886) and Brazil (156,903).
Figures released this morning by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare showed that the 578 new deaths reported in India today included 137 in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state.
It was followed by 59 deaths in West Bengal, 55 deaths in Chhattisgarh, 52 in Karnataka, 36 in Delhi, 35 in Tamil Nadu, 25 in Kerala, 24 in Uttar Pradesh, 22 in Andhra Pradesh, 20 in Madhya Pradesh, 15 each in Haryana and Odisha, 12 each in Punjab and Rajasthan, eight in Bihar, six each in Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir and Manipur, five each in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, four in Telangana, three each in Ladakh and Tripura, two each in Assam, Chandigarh, Goa, Jharkhand, Nagaland and Puducherry, and one in Meghalaya.
No new deaths were reported today from Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu and Sikkim.
Of the total of 118,534 deaths so far in India, Maharashtra accounts for the highest number at 43,152 followed by 10,893 in Tamil Nadu, 10,873 in Karnataka, 6,854 in Uttar Pradesh, 6,566 in Andhra Pradesh, 6,427 in West Bengal, 6,225 in national capital Delhi, 4,107 in Punjab, 3,679 in Gujarat, 2,875 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,826 in Rajasthan, 1,793 in Chhattisgarh, 1,720 in Haryana, 1,430 in Jammu & Kashmir, 1,307 in Telangana, 1,306 in Kerala, 1,229 in Odisha, 1,042 in Bihar, 984 in Uttarakhand, 902 in Assam, 864 in Jharkhand, 586 in Puducherry, 570 in Goa, 343 in Tripura, 290 in Himachal Pradesh, 216 in Chandigarh, 138 in Manipur, 80 in Meghalaya, 71 in Ladakh, 63 in Sikkim, 58 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 33 in Arunachal Pradesh, 30 in Nagaland, and two in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.
Mizoram has not reported any COVID deaths so far while Lakshadweep Islands have not reported any cases of infection until now.
The total of 7,864,811 cases in India so far include the 118,534 patients who have died as well as the 7,078,123 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 668,154 as of this morning, down 12,526 from yesterday.
The number of patients who have recovered has increased by 62,077 since yesterday and the recovery rate has risen to 89.99%, according to the data.
