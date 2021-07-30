India records 555 COVID-19 deaths, 44,230 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, July 30, 2021

India today recorded 555 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 44,230 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the continuing high numbers in Kerala and some other parts of the country remained a cause of concern.

Of the 44,230 new cases posted in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala alone accounted for nearly half, at 22,064. The state also reported 128 deaths in this period.

This is the third consecutive day that the state has registered more than 22,000 new cases in a 24-hour period. Yesterday, the state had reported 22,056 cases and 131 deaths.

The country had logged 640 deaths and 43,509 new cases of infection yesterday.

This is the third consecutive day that the number of deaths in a single day has remained above the 500-mark. The country had reported more than 4,000 deaths a day on 13 days in May at the peak of the second wave of the pandemic.

The number of new cases has stayed below the 50,000-mark for 33 consecutive days now and below 100,000 for the 53rd consecutive day today.

The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 414,188 -- was reported on May 7.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll so far has climbed to 423,217 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 31,572,344 today.

Of the 555 COVID-19 deaths posted in India in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra, the worst-affected state, accounted for 190, followed by the 128 deaths in Kerala, 65 in Odisha, 35 in Karnataka, 28 in Tamil Nadu, 20 each in Andhra Pradesh and Assam, 14 each in Meghalaya and West Bengal and 11 in Manipur.

The other states reported less than 10 deaths each in the last 24 hours. There were 51 new cases and no COVID-19 deaths in national capital Delhi during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 30,743,972 today, up 42,360 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 97.37% today.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country increased for the third consecutive day today, going up by 1,315 to 405,155 today. It had fallen below 400,000 on Tuesday for the first time since March 25.

The number of active cases had touched 3,745,237 on May 10, the highest since the pandemic began in India. The active caseload had been continuously rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months. However, since May 11, there has been a steady downtrend.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has increased to 45.60 crore today, including 51,83,180 doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.43% while the Daily Positivity rate was 2.44% today.

