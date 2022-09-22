India records 5,443 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 26 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, September 22, 2022

India on Thursday recorded 5,443 new cases of COVID-19 infection -- higher than Wednesday's number -- and 26 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Wednesday reported 4,510 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 33 deaths.

The 26 deaths registered in the last 24 hours included 12 backlog cases in Kerala.

Of the remaining 14 deaths, Maharashtra accounted for five, followed by one death each in Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Kerala, Mizoram, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 528,429 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,553,042 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,978,271 today, up 5,291 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.71%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection rose slightly by 126 to 46,342 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 217.11 crore today, including 15.85 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 1.61% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.73% today.

A total of 89.27 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.39 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

