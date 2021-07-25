India records 535 COVID-19 deaths, 39,742 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, July 25, 2021

India today recorded 535 deaths due to COVID-19 and 39,742 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic appeared to be slowing down in most parts of the country but the high numbers of cases in Kerala and some other areas remained a cause of concern.

Kerala, which has been posting high numbers for the past several weeks, registered 18,531 new cases of infection and 98 deaths in the last 24 hours, as compared to 17,518 cases of and 132 deaths yesterday.

The country had reported 546 deaths and 39,097 new cases of infection yesterday.

This is the second day in a row that the country has logged more than 500 deaths in a day.

The country had reported more than 4,000 deaths a day on 13 days in May at the peak of the second wave of the pandemic.

The number of new cases has stayed below the 50,000-mark for 28 consecutive days now and below 100,000 for the 48th consecutive day today.

The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 414,188 -- was reported on May 7.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll so far has climbed to 420,551 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 31,371,901 today.

Of the 535 COVID-19 deaths posted in India in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, accounted for 224, followed by 98 in Kerala, 68 in Odisha, 29 in Karnataka, 27 in Tamil Nadu, 23 in Assam, 18 in Andhra Pradesh and 14 in Manipur.

The other states reported less than 10 deaths each in the last 24 hours. There was no COVID-19 death in national capital Delhi during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 30,543,138 today, up 39,972 from yesterday. The recovery rate improved to 97.36% from 97.35% yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country decreased by 765 to 408,212 today.

The number of active cases had touched 3,745,237 on May 10, the highest since the pandemic began in India. The active caseload had been continuously rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months. However, since May 11, there has been a steady downtrend.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has increased to 43.31 crore today, including 51,18,210 doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.24% while the Daily Positivity rate stood at 2.31%. It has remained less than 3% for 34 consecutive days now.

NNN