India records 5,221 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 15 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, September 12, 2022
India on Monday recorded 5,221 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours -- slightly higher than Sunday's numbers.
The country had on Sunday reported 5,076 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 11 deaths.
Kerala accounted for 1,897 of the 5,221 new cases of infection, followed by 701 in Maharashtra, 431 in Tamil Nadu and 379 in Karnataka.
The 15 deaths registered today included four backlog cases in Kerala. Of the remaining 11 deaths posted in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra accounted for three, followed by two each in Chhattisgarh and Delhi and one each in Karnataka, Odisha, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 528,165 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,500,580 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,925,239 today, up 5,975 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.71%.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 769 to 47,176 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 215.26 crore today, including 30.76 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 2.82% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.72% today.
A total of 88.95 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 1.84 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.
NNN