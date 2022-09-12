India records 5,221 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 15 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, September 12, 2022

India on Monday recorded 5,221 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours -- slightly higher than Sunday's numbers.

The country had on Sunday reported 5,076 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 11 deaths.

Kerala accounted for 1,897 of the 5,221 new cases of infection, followed by 701 in Maharashtra, 431 in Tamil Nadu and 379 in Karnataka.

The 15 deaths registered today included four backlog cases in Kerala. Of the remaining 11 deaths posted in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra accounted for three, followed by two each in Chhattisgarh and Delhi and one each in Karnataka, Odisha, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.