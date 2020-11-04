India records 514 more COVID-19 deaths, 46,253 new cases of infection

New Delhi, November 4, 2020

India today recorded 514 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 46,253 fresh cases of infection even as the spread of the deadly virus continued to maintain a declining trend in most parts of the country.

With these, the total number of cases of infection in the country so far, since the first case was reported in late January, has risen to 8,313,876 and the death toll has climbed to 123,611.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period rose past the 500-mark today after remaining below 500 for the three previous days, before which it had stayed above the mark for four days. The number had fallen below 500 on October 26 for the first time after more than three months.

Today is the 13th time in 17 days that the number of daily deaths has remained below 600.

This is the tenth consecutive day and the 11th time in 15 days that number of new cases of COVID-19 has stayed below 50,000. On October 20, it had fallen below 50,000 for the first time in 82 days at 46,790. On October 27, the number of new cases had fallen to 36,470 -- the lowest in 101 days.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 continued to increase and stood at 7,656,478 as of this morning, which means the recovery rate has risen to 92.09%.

The number of active cases has gone down further by 7.618 since yesterday and stood at 533,787 this morning.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 490 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 38,310 new cases of infection yesterday.

On October 13, the number of new cases in a single day had fallen below 60,000 for the first time in more than two months.

Today is the 32nd consecutive day and the 34rd time in 35 days that the country has recorded less than 80,000 fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period.

The country has reported more than 1,200 deaths in a 24-hour period four times in the past 54 days. It has registered a thousand-plus deaths on 32 of the last 64 days.

India has reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for 12 of the last 60 days and more than 80,000 cases for 27 of the last 72 days. It has reported more than 60,000 cases on 66 of the last 85 days and more than 50,000 new cases for 86 of the last 97 days.

The world has reported a total of more than 47.404 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has increased to 1,213,693 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 9.382 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 5.566 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (232,584) and Brazil (160,496).