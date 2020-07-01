India records 507 more COVID-19 deaths, 18,653 new cases of infection

New Delhi, July 1, 2020

India today reported 507 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), the highest in a single day, and 18,653 new cases of infection as the deadly virus continued to spread across the country even as the second phase of relaxation of the lockdown -- Unlock 2 -- went into effect from this morning.

As part of Unlock 2, most activities are now permitted in non-containment zones -- except those specificially disallowed -- while the lockdown will continue to be strictly enforced in containment zones until July 31.

With the latest numbers released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country has gone up to 17,400 while the total number of cases has increased to 585,493.

The country has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of this month. This is the 21st consecutive day that it has reported more than 300 deaths.

As far as the number of cases in a day is concerned, the highest in a single day, 19,906, was reported on June 28.

This is the fifth consecutive day that the country has recorded more than 18,000 new cases in a 24-hour period.

India is now placed fourth in the world in terms of the total number of cases so far, after the United States, Brazil and Russia. It has climbed to the eighth spot, after the US, Brazil, the UK, Italy, France, Spain and Mexico, in terms of the number of deaths, ahead of countries like Belgium, Germany, Iran and Canada.

On the positive side, for the 19th day running, the number of patients who have recovered from the infection is more than the number of active coronavirus cases in the country.

The figures showed that the 507 deaths reported today included 245 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, 62 in national capital Delhi, 60 in Tamil Nadu, 25 in Uttar Pradesh, 20 in Karnataka, 19 in Gujarat, 15 in West Bengal, eight each in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, seven each in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, six each in Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab, five in Bihar, four in Haryana, two each in Kerala, Odisha, Puducherry and Uttarakhand, and one each in Assam and Himachal Pradesh.

Of the total of 17,400 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 7,855, followed by 2,742 in Delhi, 1,846 in Gujarat, 1,201 in Tamil Nadu, 697 in Uttar Pradesh, 668 in West Bengal, 572 in Madhya Pradesh, 413 in Rajasthan, 260 in Telangana, 246 in Karnataka, 236 in Haryana, 187 in Andhra Pradesh, 144 in Punjab, 101 in Jammu & Kashmir, 67 in Bihar, 41 in Uttarakhand, 25 in Odisha, 24 in Kerala, 15 in Jharkhand, 13 in Chhattisgarh, 12 each in Assam and Puducherry, ten in Himachal Pradesh, six in Chandigarh, three in Goa, and one each in Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Meghalaya and Tripura.

The total of 585,493 cases so far includes the 17,400 patients who have died as well as 347,979 patients who have recovered so far, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 220,114 as of this morning, up 4,989 from yesterday.

The number of patients who have recovered has gone up by 13,157 in the past 24 hours and the recovery rate has gone up to 59.43%, according to the data.

Of the total of 585,493 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 174,761, followed by 90,167 in Tamil Nadu, 87,360 in Delhi, 32,557 in Gujarat, 23,492 in Uttar Pradesh, 18,559 in West Bengal, 18,014 in Rajasthan, 16,339 in Telangana, 15,242 in Karnataka, 14,595 in Andhra Pradesh, 14,548 in Haryana, 13,593 in Madhya Pradesh, 10,043 in Bihar, 8,227 in Assam, 7,497 in Jammu & Kashmir, 7,065 in Odisha, 5,568 in Punjab, 4,442 in Kerala, 2,881 in Uttarakhand, 2,860 in Chhattisgarh, 2,490 in Jharkhand, 1,388 in Tripura, 1,315 in Goa, 1,234 in Manipur, 973 in Ladakh, 953 in Himachal Pradesh, 714 in Puducherry, 459 in Nagaland, 440 in Chandigarh, 213 in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, 191 in Arunachal Pradesh, 160 in Mizoram, 97 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 89 in Sikkim, and 52 in Meghalaya.

The Ministry said 6,915 cases were being re-assigned to various states.

