India records 501 more COVID-19 deaths, 45,209 new cases of infection

New Delhi, November 22, 2020

India today registered 501 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 45,209 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours even as a fresh spurt in the number of cases in some states, including national capital Delhi, is causing the authorities some worry.

With the latest numbers, the death toll has risen to 133,277 while the total number of cases of infection in the country so far, since the first case was reported in late January, has climbed to 9,095,806.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period stayed above the 500-mark for the fourth consecutive day today after staying below that number for the previous four days. The number had fallen below 500 on October 26 for the first time after more than three months.

The number of new cases of infection in a day stayed below 50,000 for the 15th consecutive day today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 continued to increase and stood at 8,521,617 as of this morning, up 43,493 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 93.68%.

The number of active cases went up by 1,215 in the past 24 hours to 440,962.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 584 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 46,232 new cases of infection yesterday.

The world has reported a total of more than 58.095 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has increased to 1,379,839 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 12.088 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 6.052 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (255,830) and Brazil (168,989).