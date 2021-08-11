India records 497 COVID-19 deaths, 38,353 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, August 11, 2021

India today recorded 497 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 38,353 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours, significantly higher than the numbers posted yesterday even as most parts of the country continued to witness a decelerating trend in the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The country had reported 373 COVID-19 deaths and 28,204 new cases -- the lowest since March 16 -- yesterday.

The continuing high numbers of new cases and deaths in Kerala remained a major cause of concern. At 21,119, the state accounted for more than half of the fresh cases of infection registered in the country in the last 24 hours. It also accounted for 152 of the 497 deaths logged today -- the highest among all states. The state had reported 13,049 new cases and 105 deaths yesterday.

The number of deaths in 24 hours in the country remained below 500 for the fourth day today.

The country had reported more than 4,000 deaths a day on 13 days in May at the peak of the second wave of the pandemic.

The number of new cases has stayed below the 50,000-mark for 44 consecutive days now and below 100,000 for the 63rd consecutive day today. It has remained below 40,000 for the fifth day today after rising above that mark for three consecutive days.

The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 414,188 -- was reported on May 7.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll so far has climbed to 429,179 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose past the 32-million mark today to 32,036,511.

Of the 497 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, apart from the 152 deaths in Kerala, there were 137 deaths in Maharashtra, by far the worst-hit state, 64 in Odisha, 31 in Karnataka, 27 in Tamil Nadu, 16 in Assam, 15 in Andhra Pradesh, 12 in West Bengal and 11 in Meghalaya.

The other states reported less than 10 deaths each in the last 24 hours.

National capital Delhi reported 52 new COVID-19 cases and one death during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 31,220,981 today, up 40,013 from yesterday. The recovery rate improved to 97.45% from 97.44% yesterday.

The number of active cases fell for the fifth consecutive day today, going down by 2,157 to 386,351, the lowest since March 24, when the number stood at 368,457.

The number of active cases had touched 3,745,237 on May 10, the highest since the pandemic began in India. The active caseload had been continuously rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months. However, since May 11, there has been a steady downtrend.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has risen to 51.90 crore, including 41,38,646 doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.34% while the Daily Positivity rate was 2.16% today, staying below 3% for the last 16 days.

