India records 467 more COVID deaths, 22,252 new cases of infection

New Delhi, July 7, 2020

India today reported 467 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the toll past the 20,000-mark to 20,160, and 22,252 new cases of infection, raising the total beyond seven lakh to 719,665 so far, as the deadly virus continued to spread across several parts of the country.

India is now placed third in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases so far, after the United States and Brazil, edging past Russia which is now in fourth place.

In terms of the number of deaths, India remained at the eighth spot, after the US, Brazil, the UK, Italy, France, Spain and Mexico, in terms of the number of deaths.

The country has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June. This is the 27th consecutive day that it has reported more than 300 deaths.

The highest number of deaths in a single day, 613, was reported on July 5. The highest number of new cases in a day -- 24,850 -- was also reported on July 5.

This is the fifth consecutive day that the country has recorded more than 20,000 new cases of infection and the 11th consecutive day that it has recorded more than 18,000 new cases in a 24-hour period.

On the positive side, for the 25th day running, the number of patients who have recovered from the infection is more than the number of active coronavirus cases in the country.

Figures released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 467 new deaths reported today included 204 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, 61 in Tamil Nadu, 48 in Delhi, 29 in Karnataka, 24 in Uttar Pradesh, 22 in West Bengal, 17 in Gujarat, 11 each in Haryana and Telangana, nine in Madhya Pradesh, seven in Andhra Pradesh, six in Jammu and Kashmir, five each in Punjab and Rajasthan, two each in Bihar, Kerala and Odisha, and one each in Arunachal Pradesh and Jharkhand.

Of the total of 20,610 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 9,026, followed by 3,115 in Delhi, 1,960 in Gujarat, 1,571 in Tamil Nadu, 809 in Uttar Pradesh, 779 in West Bengal, 617 in Madhya Pradesh, 461 in Rajasthan, 401 in Karnataka, 306 in Telangana, 276 in Haryana, 239 in Andhra Pradesh, 169 in Punjab, 138 in Jammu & Kashmir, 97 in Bihar, 42 in Uttarakhand, 38 in Odisha, 27 in Kerala, 20 in Jharkhand, 14 each in Assam and Chhattisgarh, 12 in Puducherry, 11 in Himachal Pradesh, seven in Goa, six in Chandigarh, two in Arunachal Pradesh and one each in Ladakh, Meghalaya and Tripura.

The total of 719,665 cases so far includes the 20,160 patients who have died as well as 439,948 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 259,557 as of this morning, up 6,270 from yesterday.

The number of patients who have recovered has gone up by 15,515 in the past 24 hours and the recovery rate has gone up to 61.13%, according to the data.

Of the total of 719,665 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 211,987, followed by 114,978 in Tamil Nadu, 100,823 in Delhi, 36,772 in Gujarat, 28,636 in Uttar Pradesh, 25,733 in Telangana, 25,317 in Karnataka, 22,987 in West Bengal, 20,688 in Rajasthan, 20,019 in Andhra Pradesh, 17,504 in Haryana, 15,284 in Madhya Pradesh, 12,125 in Bihar, 12,160 in Assam, 9,526 in Odisha, 8,675 in Jammu & Kashmir, 6,491 in Punjab, 5,622 in Kerala, 3,305 in Chhattisgarh, 3,161 in Uttarakhand, 2,847 in Jharkhand, 1,813 in Goa, 1,680 in Tripura, 1,390 in Manipur, 1,077 in Himachal Pradesh, 1,005 in Ladakh, 802 in Puducherry, 625 in Nagaland, 489 in Chandigarh, 297 in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, 270 in Arunachal Pradesh, 197 in Mizoram, 141 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 125 in Sikkim and 80 in Meghalaya.

The Ministry said 5,034 cases were being re-assigned to various states.

