India records 446 more COVID-19 deaths, including 296 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala

New Delhi, October 31, 2021

India on Sunday recorded 446 more deaths due to COVID-19, including 296 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala following the reconciliation of data of the past several months in the state.

With this, Kerala has so far revised its COVID-19 death toll upwards by as many as 3,637 in the last nine days as a result of the audit of the data.

Not counting these 296 deaths, India reported 150 COVID-19 deaths and 12,830 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours.

The country had logged 549 deaths, including 385 previously unreported deaths in Kerala, and 14,313 fresh cases of infection yesterday.

Kerala, which had been posting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for many weeks, has seen a dip in the number of new cases for some days now. The state registered 7,427 new cases of infection and 62 deaths in the last 24 hours as compared to 7,722 cases and 86 deaths yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 458,186 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 34,273,300 today.

Of the 150 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, there were 62 deaths in Kerala, followed by 26 in Maharashtra, 14 in Tamil Nadu, 13 in West Bengal and 10 in Karnataka.

All other states reported less than ten deaths each, with as many as 20 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 33,655,842, up 14,667 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.19% -- the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country rose fell by 2,283 to 159,272 today, the lowest in 247 days.

The Ministry said that the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 106.14 crore, including 68.04 lakh doses administered during the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 1.18% today, below 2% for the 37th day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 1.13% today, below 2% for 27 consecutive days now.

