India records 4,454 more COVID-19 deaths, 222,315 new cases of infection

New Delhi, May 24, 2021

India today recorded 4,454 more deaths due to COVID-19 -- taking the toll so far past the grim milestone of 300,000, and 222,315 new cases of infection as there appeared to be a deceleration in the spread of the coronavirus pandemic though the numbers still remained at fairly high levels and are, therefore, a cause of concern.

Added to this is the increasing numbers of cases of post-COVID complications like mucormycosis, or black fungus, which has emerged as a major cause of worry in several states.

The 4,454 deaths registered today is significantly higher than the 3,741 posted yesterday, and marks a return to 4,000-plus levels after dropping below that mark for one day.

The country has registered more than 4,000 deaths in a single day on 12 days this month.

The highest number of COVID-19 deaths recorded in India in a single day, since the first cases of the disease were reported in the country in late January last year, was 4,529 on May 19. It was also the highest number of cases reported in a single day in any country in the world.

At 222,315, the number of new cases recorded today is lower than the 240,842 posted yesterday. It is also the lowest since April 16, when the country had registered 217,353 fresh cases of infection.

The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period, 414,188, was reported on May 7.

This is the 15th consecutive day that the number of new cases has remained below the 400,000-mark and the eighth successive day that it has remained below 300,000.

Most states are extending the lockdowns and other restrictions for some more time in view of the high daily numbers as well as the spread of the disease to the smaller towns and rural areas.

Of the 222,315 new cases of infection posted in India in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra, the worst-hit state by far, accounted for 26,672, slightly higher than the 26,133 reported yesterday.

The state also reported 594 deaths in the last 24 hours as compared to 682 yesterday. However, it added another 726 previously unreported deaths to the toll after reconciliation of the data of the past few days.

Mumbai, the state capital and the financial hub of the country, saw a slight increase in the number of infections to 1,427 from 1,268 yesterday. The number of deaths, however, fell to 49 from 52 yesterday.

Among the other districts in the state, there were 93 deaths in Pune, 47 in Ahmednagar, 45 in Solapur and 39 in Sangli.

In national capital Delhi, the number of new cases of infection has dropped further to 1,649 in the last 24 hours from 2,260 yesterday. The number of deaths in this period, however, went up slightly to 189 from 182.

Karnataka, one of the most-affected states, reported a new high of 626 deaths in the last 24 hours and 25,979 new cases of infection. The state had reported 451 deaths yesterday.

State capital Bengaluru reported 7,494 fresh cases of infection and 362 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Among the other districts in the state, Mysuru reported 2,222 new cases, Hassan 1,618, Tumakur 1,269, Ballari 1,190 and Belagavi 1,066.

Tamil Nadu, which has seen a rise in cases in recent days, reported 35,483 new cases of infection and 422 deaths in the last 24 hours. The state had recorded 35,873 cases and 448 deaths yesterday.

Kerala, another state which has witnessed an uptrend in recent days, registered a new high of 188 deaths due to COVID-19 and 25,820 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours. The state had logged 176 deaths and 28,514 cases yesterday.

With the latest numbers put out this morning by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in India so far has crossed the 300,000-mark to reach 303,720, while the total number of cases so far, since the first coronavirus cases were reported in India in late January 2020, has climbed to 26,752,447 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 has increased to 23,728,011, up 302,544 from yesterday. The recovery rate has improved to 88.69% from 88.29% yesterday.

This is the 11th consecutive day that the number of recoveries has exceeded the number of new cases.

The number of active cases fell by 84,683 to 2,720,716 today. The number of active cases had touched 3,745,237 on May 10, the highest since the pandemic began in India. The active caseload had been steadily rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,26 in recent months. Since May 11, there has been a steady downtrend.

The world has reported a total of 167.177 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 3.463 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India ranks second in the world in terms of the total number of infections so far, behind the United States (33.117 million) and ahead of Brazil (16.083 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks third after the US (589,893) and Brazil (449,068).

NNN