India records 440 COVID-19 deaths, 35,178 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, August 18, 2021

India today recorded 440 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 35,178 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours even as the overall numbers pointed to a decelerating trend in the spread of the coronavirus pandemic across most parts of the country.

The country had logged 437 COVID-19 deaths and 25,166 new cases -- the lowest number since March 16 -- yesterday.

Kerala, which has been reporting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for the past many weeks, accounted for more than 60 per cent of the new cases in India in the past 24 hours, at 21,613, and as many as 127 of the 440 deaths. The state had registered 12,294 new cases and 142 deaths yesterday.

Overall, the number of deaths in 24 hours in the country stayed below 500 for the fifth consecutive day today. It had risen above that mark last Friday after remaining below that level for five consecutive days.

The country had reported more than 4,000 deaths a day on 13 days in May at the peak of the second wave of the pandemic.

The number of new cases has stayed below the 50,000-mark for 51 consecutive days now and below 100,000 for the 71st consecutive day today. It has remained below 40,000 for the fifth successive day today.

The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 414,188 -- was reported on May 7.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll so far has climbed to 432,519 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 32,285,857 today.

Of the 440 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, apart from the 127 deaths in Kerala, there were 116 deaths in Maharashtra, 68 in Odisha, 32 each in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, and 11 each in Andhra Pradesh and Assam.

The other states reported less than 10 deaths each in the last 24 hours.

National capital Delhi, which did not report any COVID-19 deaths in the last few days, registered 38 new cases and four deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 31,485,923 today, up 37,169 from yesterday. The recovery rate improved to 97.52% today -- the highest since March 2020 -- from 97.51% yesterday.

The number of active cases fell for the fourth consecutive day, coming down by 2,431 to 367,415 today -- the lowest in 148 days.

The number of active cases had touched 3,745,237 on May 10, the highest since the pandemic began in India. The active caseload had been continuously rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months. However, since May 11, there has been a steady downtrend.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has risen to 56.06 crore, including 55.05,075 doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 1.95% while the Daily Positivity rate was 1.96% today, staying below 3% for the 23rd consecutive day.

