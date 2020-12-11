India records 414 more COVID-19 deaths, 29,398 new cases of infection

New Delhi, December 11, 2020

India today recorded 414 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 29,398 new cases of infection as the spread of the virus continued to maintain a downward trend in most parts of the country.

With the latest numbers, the death toll has gone up to 142,186 while the total number of cases of infection in the country so far, since the first case was reported in late January, has risen to 9,796,769.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period stayed above the 400-mark for the third day today after staying below that level for two days.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 50,000 for the 31st consecutive day and below 40,000 for the 12th consecutive day today. It has fallen below 30,000 twice in the last four days.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 has increased to 9,290,834 as of this morning, up 37,528 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 94.83%.

The number of active cases decreased by 8,544 in the past 24 hours to 363,749, the lowest in more than four months.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 412 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 31,521 new cases of infection yesterday.

The world has reported a total of more than 69.592 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has increased to 1,581,856 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 15.611 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 6.781 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (292,141) and Brazil (179,765).

