India records 410 more COVID-19 deaths, new high of 19,906 cases

New Delhi, June 28, 2020

India today reported 410 more coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths, taking the toll to 16,095, and 19,906 new cases of infection -- the highest in a single day, raising the total to 528,859 as the deadly disease continued to spread in many parts of the country.

The highest number of deaths in a single day so far, 465, was reported on June 24.

The country has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of this month. This is the 18th consecutive day that the country has reported more than 300 deaths.

As far as the number of cases in a day is concerned, the previous high of 18,552 was reported yesterday. This is the ninth consecutive day that the country has recorded more than 14,000 new cases in a 24-hour period.

This is also the 17th consecutive day that the number of new cases of infection has exceeded 10,000 in a day.

India is now placed fourth in the world in terms of the total number of cases so far, after the United States, Brazil and Russia. It has climbed to the eighth spot, after the US, Brazil, the UK, Italy, France, Spain and Mexico, in terms of the number of deaths, ahead of countries like Belgium, Germany, Iran and Canada.

On the positive side, for the 16th day running, the number of patients who have recovered from the infection is more than the number of active coronavirus cases in the country.

Figures released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning said that the 410 deaths reported today included 167 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, 68 in Tamil Nadu, 66 in Delhi, 19 in Uttar Pradesh, 18 in Gujarat, 13 in West Bengal, 11 each in Karnataka and Rajasthan, nine in Andra Pradesh, seven in Haryana, six each in Punjab and Telangana, four in Madhya Pradesh, two in Jammu and Kashmir and one each in Bihar, Odisha and Puducherry.

Of the total of 16,095 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 7,273, followed by 2,558 in Delhi, 1,789 in Gujarat, 1,025 in Tamil Nadu, 649 in Uttar Pradesh, 629 in West Bengal, 550 in Madhya Pradesh, 391 in Rajasthan, 243 in Telangana, 218 in Haryana, 191 in Karnataka, 157 in Andhra Pradesh, 128 in Punjab, 93 in Jammu & Kashmir, 59 in Bihar, 37 in Uttarakhand, 22 in Kerala, 18 in Odisha, 13 in Chhattisgarh, 12 in Jharkhand, ten in Puducherry, nine each in Assam and Himachal Pradesh, six in Chandigarh, two in Goa and one each in Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Meghalaya and Tripura.

The total of 528,859 cases so far includes the 16,095 patients who have died as well as 309,713 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 203,051 as of this morning, up 5,664 from yesterday.

The number of patients who have recovered has gone up by 13,832 in the past 24 hours and the recovery rate is now 58.56%, according to the data.

Of the total of 528,859 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 159,133, followed by 80,188 in Delhi, 78,335 in Tamil Nadu, 30,709 in Gujarat, 21,549 in Uttar Pradesh, 16,944 in Rajasthan, 16,711 in West Bengal, 13,436 in Telangana, 13,427 in Haryana, 12,965 in Madhya Pradesh, 12,285 in Andhra Pradesh, 11,923 in Karnataka, 8,931 in Bihar, 6,966 in Jammu & Kashmir, 6,816 in Assam, 6,350 in Odisha, 5,056 in Punjab, 4,071 in Kerala, 2,791 in Uttarakhand, 2,545 in Chhattisgarh, 2,339 in Jharkhand, 1,334 in Tripura, 1,092 in Manipur, 1,128 in Goa, 960 in Ladakh, 894 in Himachal Pradesh, 619 in Puducherry, 428 in Chandigarh, 387 in Nagaland, 177 in Arunachal Pradesh, 177 in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, 148 in Mizoram, 87 in Sikkim, 72 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and 47 in Meghalaya.

The Ministry said 7,839 cases were being re-assigned to various states.

