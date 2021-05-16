India records 4,077 more COVID-19 deaths, 311,170 new cases of infection

New Delhi, May 16, 2021

India today recorded 4,077 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 311,170 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours as there appeared to be a slight slowing down of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic but the overall numbers remained at fairly high levels and, therefore, continued to be a cause of concern.

At 4,077, the number of deaths today is higher than yesterday's 3,890 -- when it had fallen below the 4,000-mark after three days above that level.

The number of fresh cases of infection, at 311,170, is lower than yesterday's 326,098.

The number of daily deaths reversed a four-day downward trend today while the number of new cases has gone down for the third consecutive day.

But, while the daily numbers are falling in several states, they are still at high levels, which means that the lockdowns and other restrictions put in place in various states would continue for some more time. In fact, more and more states are extending the restrictions in place.

The highest number of deaths in a 24-hour period, at 4,205, was posted on May 12.

This is the seventh consecutive day that the number of new cases has remained below the 400,000-mark. The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period, 414,188, was reported on May 7.

There has been improvement in the supply of medical oxygen in many places and the Central and State governments as well as other agencies continued to take measures to address various issues like shortages of hospital beds, medicines and so on.

Aid from abroad as well as from the corporate sector and NGOs, in the form of liquid medical oxygen, oxygen concentrators, ventilators, medicines and equipment, has also started to flow in and is making a difference.

Adding to the difficulties of the people is the shortage of vaccines in many places, leading to long queues at several vaccination centres.

Of the 311,170 fresh cases of infection recorded in India in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra, by far the worst-hit state, accounted for 34,848, lower than the 39,923 posted yesterday.

The state also accounted for 960 of the 4,077 deaths reported in the country today, higher than the 695 registered yesterday. The number, however, included unreported deaths of previous days which have now been added after reconciliation of data.

Mumbai, the state capital and the financial hub of the country, registered 1,450 new cases of infection, down from 1,660 yesterday, continuing a downtrend of the past several days. The city also recorded 62 deaths in the last 24 hours, the same number as yesterday.

Among the other districts in Maharashtra, there were 144 deaths in Nagpur, 91 in Solapur, 78 in Thane, 52 in Pune, 51 in Chandrapur, 42 in Nanded, 35 in Beed, 33 in Ahmednagar, 32 in Jalgaon, 31 each in Palghar and Latur and 30 in Nashik.

In national capital Delhi, the number of new infections came down to 6,430 from 8,506 reported yesterday. The number of deaths, however, went up to 337 in the last 24 hours from 289 registered yesterday.

Karnataka, among the most-affected states, registered 41,664 new cases of infection today, slightly lower than the 41,779 reported yesterday. The state logged 349 deaths in the last 24 hours as compared to 373 yesterday.

State capital Bengaluru reported 13,402 new cases of infection and 95 deaths during this period as compared to 14,316 cases and 121 deaths posted yesterday.

Kerala, where there has been an uptrend in recent days, reported 96 COVID-19 deaths and 32,680 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours as compared to 93 deaths and 34,694 cases reported yesterday.

With the latest numbers put out this morning by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in India so far has increased to 270,284 while the total number of cases so far, since the first coronavirus cases were reported in India in late January 2020, has climbed to 24,684,077.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 has gone up to 20,795,335, up 362,437 from yesterday. The recovery rate has improved to 84.24% from 83.83% yesterday.

The number of active cases fell by 55,344 to 3,618,458 today. The number of active cases had touched 3,745,237 on May 10, the highest since the pandemic began in India. The active caseload had been steadily rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,26 in recent months, before beginning a downward trend on May 11.

The world has reported a total of 162.208 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 3.365 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India ranks second in the world in terms of the total number of infections so far, behind the United States (32.923 million) and ahead of Brazil (15.586 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks third after the US (585,708) and Brazil (434,715).

