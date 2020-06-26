India records 407 more COVID-19 deaths, new high of 17,296 cases

New Delhi, June 26, 2020

India today reported 407 more coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths, taking the toll past the 15,000-mark to 15,301, and 17,296 new cases of infection -- the highest in a single day, raising the total to 490,401 as the deadly disease continued to spread in many parts of the country.

This is the third straight day -- and the fourth in five days -- that the country has reported more than 400 deaths in a 24-hour period. The highest number of deaths in a single day was 465 reported on June 24.

The country has also reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of this month. This is the 16th consecutive day that the country has reported more than 300 deaths.

As far as the number of cases in a day is concerned, the previous high of 16,922 was reported yesterday. This is the seventh consecutive day that the country has recorded more than 14,000 new cases in a 24-hour period.

This is also the 15th consecutive day that the number of new cases of infection has exceeded 10,000 in a day.

India is now placed fourth in the world in terms of the total number of cases so far, after the United States, Brazil and Russia. It has climbed to the eighth spot, after the US, Brazil, the UK, Italy, France, Spain and Mexico, in terms of the number of deaths, ahead of countries like Belgium, Germany, Iran and Canada.

On the positive side, for the 14th day running, the number of patients who have recovered from the infection is more than the number of active coronavirus cases in the country.

Figures released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning said that the 407 deaths reported today included 192 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, 64 in national capital Delhi, 45 in Tamil Nadu, 18 in Gujarat, 15 each in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, 12 in Andhra Pradesh, 10 in Haryana, 8 in Madhya Pradesh, 7 in Punjab, 6 in Karnataka, 5 in Telangana, 4 in Rajasthan, 2 in Jammu & Kashmir and 1 each in Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand as well as the first death due to the virus in Arunachal Pradesh.

Of the total of 15,301 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 6,931, followed by 2,429 in Delhi, 1,753 in Gujarat, 911 in Tamil Nadu, 611 in Uttar Pradesh, 606 in West Bengal, 542 in Madhya Pradesh, 379 in Rajasthan, 230 in Telangana, 198 in Haryana, 170 in Karnataka, 136 in Andhra Pradesh, 120 in Punjab, 90 in Jammu & Kashmir, 57 in Bihar, 35 in Uttarakhand, 22 in Kerala, 17 in Odisha, 12 each in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, nine each in Assam, Himachal Pradesh and Puducherry, six in Chandigarh, two in Goa and one each in Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Meghalaya and Tripura.

The total of 490,401 cases so far includes the 15,301 patients who have died as well as 285,637 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 189,463 as of this morning, up 2,949 from yesterday.

The number of patients who have recovered has gone up by 13,940 in the past 24 hours and the recovery rate has now gone up to 58.24%, according to the data.

Of the total of 490,401 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 147,741, followed by 73,780 in Delhi, 70,977 in Tamil Nadu, 29,520 in Gujarat, 20,193 in Uttar Pradesh, 16,296 in Rajasthan, 15,648 in West Bengal, 12,596 in Madhya Pradesh, 12,463 in Haryana, 11,364 in Telangana, 10,884 in Andhra Pradesh, 10,560 in Karnataka, 8,473 in Bihar, 6,549 in Jammu & Kashmir, 6,321 in Assam, 5,962 in Odisha, 4,769 in Punjab, 3,726 in Kerala, 2,691 in Uttarakhand, 2,452 in Chhattisgarh, 2,262 in Jharkhand, 1,290 in Tripura, 1,056 in Manipur, 995 in Goa, 941 in Ladakh, 839 in Himachal Pradesh, 502 in Puducherry, 423 in Chandigarh, 355 in Nagaland, 160 in Arunachal Pradesh, 155 in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, 145 in Mizoram, 85 in Sikkim, 59 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and 46 in Meghalaya.

The Ministry said 8,123 cases were being re-assigned to various states.

Meanwhile, a Central team led by Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, will visit Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana from June 26-29.

The team will interact with the State officials and coordinate with them to strengthen ongoing efforts for management of COVID-19, an official press release said.

The release said testing facilities had been ramped up across the country. India now has 1007 diagnostic labs. This includes 734 in the government sector and 273 private labs.

These include 559 Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs (Govt: 359 + Private: 200); 364 TrueNat based testing labs (Govt: 343 + Private: 21); and 84 CBNAAT based testing labs (Govt: 32 + Private: 52).

As many as 2,07,871 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tests to more than 75 lakh at 75,60,782.

Cases per lakh in India currently stands at 33.39 against the world’s 120.21 cases/lakh. Also, death/lakh in the country is currently amongst the lowest in the world with 1.06 deaths/lakh against the world average of 6.24 deaths/lakh, the release added.

