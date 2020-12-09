India records 402 more COVID-19 deaths, 32,080 new cases of infection

New Delhi, December 9, 2020

India today recorded 402 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 32,080 new cases of infection as the spread of the virus appeared to have slowed down across the country.

With the latest numbers, the death toll has gone up to 141,360 while the total number of cases of infection in the country so far, since the first case was reported in late January, has risen to 9,735,850.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period rose above the 400-mark again today after staying below that level for two days.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 50,000 for the 30th consecutive day today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 has increased to 9,215,581 as of this morning, up 36,635 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 94.65%.

The number of active cases decreased by 4,957 in the past 24 hours to 378,909, the lowest in more than four months.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 385 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 26,567 new cases of infection yesterday.

The world has reported a total of more than 68.223 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has increased to 1,556,817 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 15.163 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 6.674million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (286,232) and Brazil (178,159).