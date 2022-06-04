India records 3,962 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 26 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, June 4, 2022

India today recorded 3,962 new cases of COVID-19 infection -- slightly lower than yesterday's number -- and 26 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The 26 deaths registered today included 20 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities of the past few weeks in Kerala. The remaining six deaths included three in Maharashtra, two in Mizoram and one in Punjab.

India had yesterday added 4,041 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and ten deaths, including six previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 524,677 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,172,547 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,625,454 today, up 2,697 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.73%.

However, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country went up for the 12th consecutive day today, by 1,239 to 22,416.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 193.96 crore today, including 11.67 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.89% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.77% today.

A total of 85.22 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.45 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

