India records 38,949 new COVID-19 cases, 542 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, July 16, 2021

India today recorded 38,949 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 542 deaths in the last 24 hours as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continued to slow down in most parts of the country though there was concern about the high numbers of cases in some areas.

Today's numbers are lower than the 41,806 new cases and 581 deaths registered in the country yesterday.

At 542, the number of deaths today is the lowest since April 6, when the number was 446.

The country had reported more than 4,000 deaths a day on 13 days in May at the peak of the second wave of the pandemic.

The number of new cases has stayed below the 50,000-mark for 19 days now and below 100,000 for the 39th consecutive day today.

The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 414,188 -- was reported on May 7.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll so far has climbed to 412,531.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose past the 31-million mark to 31,026,829 today.

Of the 542 deaths posted in India in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, accounted for 170, followed by 87 deaths in Kerala, 66 in Odisha, 49 in Tamil Nadu, 48 in Karnataka, 27 in Assam, 24 in Andhra Pradesh, 14 in Manipur and 12 in West Bengal.

The other states reported less than 10 deaths each in the last 24 hours. There was one COVID-19 death in national capital Delhi during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 30,183,876 today, up 40,026 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 97.28%, slightly higher than 97.27% yesterday.

This is the 64th consecutive day that the number of recoveries has exceeded the number of new cases.

The number of active cases fell by 1,619 to 430,422 today.

The number of active cases had touched 3,745,237 on May 10, the highest since the pandemic began in India. The active caseload had been continuously rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months. However, since May 11, there has been a steady downtrend.

The Health Ministry said a total of 39.53 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far, including 34.97 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.14% while the Daily Positivity rate stood at 1.99%. It has remained less than 3% for 25 consecutive days now.

