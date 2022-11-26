India records 389 new cases of COVID-19 infection, four deaths in last 24 hours
India records 389 new cases of COVID-19 infection, four deaths in last 24 hours

By Sonny Abraham/NetIndian News Network

New Delhi, November 26, 2022

India on Saturday recorded 389 new cases of COVID-19 infection and four deaths in the last 24 hours, marginally higher than Friday's numbers.

The country had on Friday reported 347 new cases of COVID-19 infection and three deaths.

Kerala accounted for 112 of the 389 new cases of infection posted today, folowed by 72 in Maharashtra and 64 in Karnataka.

Of the four COVID-19 deaths logged today, Kerala accounted for two and Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh one each.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far rose to 530,608 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,671,219 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 44,135,216 today, up 506 from yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 121 to 5,395 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 219.90 crore today, including 71,291 doses given in the last 24 hours.

