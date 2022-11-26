India records 389 new cases of COVID-19 infection, four deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, November 26, 2022

India on Saturday recorded 389 new cases of COVID-19 infection and four deaths in the last 24 hours, marginally higher than Friday's numbers.

The country had on Friday reported 347 new cases of COVID-19 infection and three deaths.

Kerala accounted for 112 of the 389 new cases of infection posted today, folowed by 72 in Maharashtra and 64 in Karnataka.

Of the four COVID-19 deaths logged today, Kerala accounted for two and Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh one each.