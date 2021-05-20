India records 3,874 more COVID-19 deaths, 276,110 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, May 20, 2021

India today recorded 3,874 more deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 276,110 new cases of infection as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic appeared to be slowing down in many states but continued to be a cause of concern.

At 3,874, the number of deaths in the last 24 hours was significantly lower than the record high of 4,529 posted yesterday -- the most in a single day since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January last year and also the highest number of cases reported in a single day by any country in the world.

Today's number marks a reversal of a four-day uptrend in the number of daily COVID-19 deaths.

At 276,110, the number of new cases today is slightly higher than the 267,334 posted yesterday. It marks the second consecutive day of a rise in the number of new cases after a five-day downtrend.

The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period, 414,188, was reported on May 7.

This is the 11th consecutive day that the number of new cases has remained below the 400,000-mark and the fourth successive day that it has remained below 300,000.

But, while the daily numbers are falling in several states, they are still at high levels, which means that the lockdowns and other restrictions put in place in various states would continue for some more time. In fact, more and more states are extending the restrictions in place.

There is also serious concern about the spread of the pandemic to peri-urban, rural and tribal areas in several states.

There has been improvement in the supply of medical oxygen in many places and the Central and State governments as well as other agencies continued to take measures to address various issues like shortages of hospital beds, medicines and so on.

Aid from abroad as well as from the corporate sector and NGOs, in the form of liquid medical oxygen, oxygen concentrators, ventilators, medicines and equipment, has also started to flow in and is making a difference.

Adding to the difficulties of the people is the shortage of vaccines in many places.

Of the 276,110 fresh cases of infection recorded in India in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra, by far the worst-affected state, accounted for 34,031, higher than the 28,438 reported yesterday.

The number of deaths in the last 24 hours in the state, however, dropped to 594 from 679 yesterday.

Mumbai, the state capital and the financial hub of the country, saw a slight increase in the number of new cases to 1,329 from 961 yesterday. The number of deaths in the city also increased to 57 from 44 yesterday.

Among the other districts in Maharashtra, there were 80 deaths in Kolhapur, 52 in Pune, 40 each in Solapur and Nagpur, 35 in Nashik and 32 in Beed.

Karnataka, among the most-affected states, registered 32,281 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours and 468 deaths as compared to 30,309 cases and 525 deaths yesterday.

State capital Bengaluru reported 11,772 fresh cases of infection and 218 deaths in the last 24 hours as compared to 8,676 cases and 298 deaths reported yesterday.

Kerala, which has seen an uptrend in recent days, logged a record high of 112 COVID-19 deaths and 32,762 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours. This is the first time that the number of deaths in a single day in the state has crossed the three-figure mark since the pandemic began in early January last year.

The state had reported 97 deaths and 31,337 fresh cases of infection yesterday.

Among the other states, Tamil Nadu recorded 34,875 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours, the highest among all states in the country, Andhra Pradesh 23,160, west Bengal 19,006, Odisha 11,099, Rajasthan 9,849, Uttar Pradesh 7,186 and Haryana 6,818.

There were 365 deaths in Tamil Nadu, 280 in Uttar Pradesh, 208 in Punjab, 193 in Uttarakhand, 157 in West Bengal, 153 in Haryana and 146 in Chhattisgarh.

With the latest numbers put out this morning by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in India so far has increased to 287,122 while the total number of cases so far, since the first coronavirus cases were reported in India in late January 2020, has risen to 25,772,440.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 has climbed past 22 million to 22,355,440, up 369,077 from yesterday. The recovery rate has improved to 86.74% from 86.23% yesterday.

This is the seventh consecutive day that the number of recoveries has exceeded the number of new cases.

The number of active cases fell by 96,841 to 3,129,878 today. The number of active cases had touched 3,745,237 on May 10, the highest since the pandemic began in India. The active caseload had been steadily rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,26 in recent months. Since May 11, there has been a downtrend.

The world has reported a total of 164.913 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 3.417 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India ranks second in the world in terms of the total number of infections so far, behind the United States (33.026 million) and ahead of Brazil (15.812 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks third after the US (587,867) and Brazil (441,691).

