India records 384 more COVID-19 deaths, new high of 18,552 cases

New Delhi, June 27, 2020

India today reported 384 more coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths, taking the toll to 15,685, and 18,552 new cases of infection -- the highest in a single day, raising the total past the half-million mark to 508,953 as the deadly disease continued to spread in many parts of the country.

The highest number of deaths in a single day was 465 reported on June 24.

The country has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of this month. This is the 17th consecutive day that the country has reported more than 300 deaths.

As far as the number of cases in a day is concerned, the previous high of 17,296 was reported yesterday. This is the eighth consecutive day that the country has recorded more than 14,000 new cases in a 24-hour period.

This is also the 16th consecutive day that the number of new cases of infection has exceeded 10,000 in a day.

India is now placed fourth in the world in terms of the total number of cases so far, after the United States, Brazil and Russia. It has climbed to the eighth spot, after the US, Brazil, the UK, Italy, France, Spain and Mexico, in terms of the number of deaths, ahead of countries like Belgium, Germany, Iran and Canada.

On the positive side, for the 15th day running, the number of patients who have recovered from the infection is more than the number of active coronavirus cases in the country.

Figures released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning said that the 384 deaths reported today included 175 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, 63 in national capital Delhi, 46 in Tamil Nadu, 19 in Uttar Pradesh, 18 in Gujarat, 13 in Haryana, 12 in Andhra Pradesh, 10 each in Karnataka and West Bengal, 7 in Telangana, 4 in Madhya Pradesh, 2 each in Punjab and Uttarakhand and 1 each in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu & Kashmir and Rajasthan.

Of the total of 15,685 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 7,106, followed by 2,492 in Delhi, 1,771 in Gujarat, 957 in Tamil Nadu, 630 in Uttar Pradesh, 616 in West Bengal, 546 in Madhya Pradesh, 380 in Rajasthan, 237 in Telangana, 211 in Haryana, 180 in Karnataka, 148 in Andhra Pradesh, 122 in Punjab, 91 in Jammu & Kashmir, 58 in Bihar, 37 in Uttarakhand, 22 in Kerala, 17 in Odisha, 13 in Chhattisgarh, 12 in Jharkhand, nine each in Assam, Himachal Pradesh and Puducherry, six in Chandigarh, two in Goa and one each in Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Meghalaya and Tripura.

The total of 508,953 cases so far includes the 15,685 patients who have died as well as 295,881 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 197,387 as of this morning, up 7,924 from yesterday.

The number of patients who have recovered has gone up by 10,224 in the past 24 hours and the recovery rate is now 58.13%, according to the data.

Of the total of 508,953 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 152,765, followed by 77,240 in Delhi, 74,622 in Tamil Nadu, 30,095 in Gujarat, 20,943 in Uttar Pradesh, 16,660 in Rajasthan, 16,190 in West Bengal, 12,798 in Madhya Pradesh, 12,884 in Haryana, 12,349 in Telangana, 11,489 in Andhra Pradesh, 11,005 in Karnataka, 8,716 in Bihar, 6,762 in Jammu & Kashmir, 6,607 in Assam, 6,180 in Odisha, 4,957 in Punjab, 3,876 in Kerala, 2,725 in Uttarakhand, 2,545 in Chhattisgarh, 2,290 in Jharkhand, 1,325 in Tripura, 1,075 in Manipur, 1,039 in Goa, 946 in Ladakh, 864 in Himachal Pradesh, 502 in Puducherry, 425 in Chandigarh, 371 in Nagaland, 172 in Arunachal Pradesh, 163 in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, 145 in Mizoram, 86 in Sikkim, 72 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and 47 in Meghalaya.

The Ministry said 8,023 cases were being re-assigned to various states.

