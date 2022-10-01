India records 3,805 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 26 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, October 1, 2022

India on Saturday recorded 3,805 new cases of COVID-19 infection -- slightly lower than Friday's number -- and 26 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Friday logged 3,947 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 18 deaths.

Kerala accounted for 1,325 of the new cases of infection posted today, followed by 522 in Tamil Nadu and 459 in Maharashtra.

The 26 deaths registered today included 13 backlog cases in Kerala.

Of the remaining 13, there were five deaths in Maharashtra, two in Kerala and one each in Delhi, Karnataka, Odisha, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.