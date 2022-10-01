India records 3,805 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 26 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, October 1, 2022
India on Saturday recorded 3,805 new cases of COVID-19 infection -- slightly lower than Friday's number -- and 26 deaths in the last 24 hours.
The country had on Friday logged 3,947 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 18 deaths.
Kerala accounted for 1,325 of the new cases of infection posted today, followed by 522 in Tamil Nadu and 459 in Maharashtra.
The 26 deaths registered today included 13 backlog cases in Kerala.
Of the remaining 13, there were five deaths in Maharashtra, two in Kerala and one each in Delhi, Karnataka, Odisha, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.
With the latest data released this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 528,655 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,591,112 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 44,024,164 today, up 5,069 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.73%.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection fell by 1,290 to 38,293 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 218.68 crore today, including 16,29 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 1.29% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.39% today.
A total of 89.53 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 2.95 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.
