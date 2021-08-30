India records 380 COVID-19 deaths, 42,909 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, August 30, 2021

India today recorded 380 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 42,909 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours, significantly lower than yesterday's numbers.

The country had reported 460 COVID-19 deaths and 45,083 fresh cases of infection yesterday.

Kerala, which has been posting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for the past many weeks, accounted for more than 69 per cent of the new cases registered in the country in the last 24 hours, at 29,836, and 75 of the 380 deaths. The state had reported 31,265 new cases and 153 deaths yesterday.

The number of new cases in the country has now stayed below the 50,000-mark for 62 consecutive days now. It has, however, remained above 40,000 for five days in a row after staying below that level for 12 days.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll so far has climbed to 438,210 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 32,737,939 today.

Of the 380 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra accountd for 131, followed by 75 deaths in Kerala, 69 in Odisha, 22 in Tamil Nadu, 18 in Andhra Pradesh, 17 in Karnataka, and 11 in Uttar Pradesh.

The other states reported less than 10 deaths each in the last 24 hours.

In national capital Delhi, no COVID-19 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 31,923,405 today, up 34,763 from yesterday. The recovery rate dropped to 97.51% from 97.53% yesterday.

The number of active cases rose for the sixth consecutive day today, going up by 42,909 to 376,324 today.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has gone up to 63.43 crore, including 31.14 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 2.41% today, below 3% for the 66th day, while Daily Positivity Rate went up to 3.02% today, after remaining below 3% for 34 consecutive days.

NNN