India records 3,714 new cases of COVID-19 infection, seven deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, June 7, 2022
India today recorded 3,714 new cases of COVID-19 infection -- lower than yesterday's number -- while the number of deaths, at seven, remained at single-digit levels for the second consecutive day in the last 24 hours.
The seven deaths posted today included six previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities of the past few weeks in Kerala.
The only other COVID-19 death registered in the country in the last 24 hours was in Punjab.
Of the 3,714 new cases of infection, 1,383 were reported in Kerala, followed by 1,036 in Maharashtra, 247 in Delhi and 230 in Karnataka.
The country had yesterday reported 4,518 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and nine deaths, including four previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 524,708 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,185,049 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,633,365 today, up 2,513 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.72%.
However, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country went up for the 15th consecutive day today, by 1,194 to 26,976.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 194.27 crore today, including 13.96 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 1.21% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.97% today.
A total of 85.32 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.07 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.
NNN