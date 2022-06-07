India records 3,714 new cases of COVID-19 infection, seven deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, June 7, 2022

India today recorded 3,714 new cases of COVID-19 infection -- lower than yesterday's number -- while the number of deaths, at seven, remained at single-digit levels for the second consecutive day in the last 24 hours.

The seven deaths posted today included six previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities of the past few weeks in Kerala.

The only other COVID-19 death registered in the country in the last 24 hours was in Punjab.

Of the 3,714 new cases of infection, 1,383 were reported in Kerala, followed by 1,036 in Maharashtra, 247 in Delhi and 230 in Karnataka.

The country had yesterday reported 4,518 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and nine deaths, including four previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.