India records 366 COVID-19 deaths, 45,352 fresh cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, September 3, 2021

India today recorded 366 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 45,352 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours, lower than yesterday's numbers.

The country had logged 509 deaths and 47,092 fresh cases of infection yesterday.

Kerala, which has been posting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for the past many weeks, accounted for more than 70% of the new cases registered in the country in the last 24 hours, at 32,097, and 188 of the 366 deaths. The state had registered 32,803 new cases and 173 deaths yesterday.

The number of new cases in the country has now stayed below the 50,000-mark for 66 consecutive days. It has, however, stayed above 40,000 for three consecutive days now.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll so far has climbed to 439,895 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 32,903,289 today.

Of the 366 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala, with 188 deaths, accounted for more than half of them, followed by 55 in Maharashtra, 22 in Karnataka, 20 in Tamil Nadu, 16 in Uttar Pradesh, 13 in West Bengal and 10 in Andhra Pradesh.

The other states reported less than 10 deaths each in the last 24 hours.

In national capital Delhi, there was no COVID-19 death reported during the last 24 hours.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 32,063,616 today, up 34,791 from yesterday. The recovery rate fell to 97.44% from 97.47% yesterday.

The number of active cases continued to rise, going up by 10,195 to 399,778 today.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has gone up to 67.09 crore, including 74.84 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 2.66% today, below 3% for the 69th day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 2.72% today.

