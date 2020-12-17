India records 355 COVID-19 deaths, 24,010 new cases of infection in past 24 hours

New Delhi, December 17, 2020

India today recorded 355 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 24,010 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours as the spread of the virus continued to slow down in most parts of the country.

With the latest numbers, the death toll has gone up to 144,451 while the total number of cases of infection in the country so far, since the first case was reported in late January, has risen to 9,956,557.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period remained below the 400-mark for the fifth consecutive day.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 40,000 for the 18th consecutive day today and below 30,000 for the fourth day in a row and for the sixth time in the last ten days.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 has increased to 9,489,740 as of this morning, up 33,291 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 95.31%.

The number of active cases decreased by 9,636 in the past 24 hours to 322,366, the lowest in five months.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 387 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 26,382 new cases of infection yesterday.

The world has reported a total of more than 74.210 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed to 1,648,512 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 16.964 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 7.040 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (307,340) and Brazil (183,735).

