India records 354 COVID-19 deaths, 53,480 new cases of infection

New Delhi, March 31, 2021

India today recorded 354 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 53,480 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the continuing spiral in the numbers of fresh cases in recent weeks in Maharashtra and some other States posed a major challenge for healthcare services.

At 354, the number of deaths reported today is significantly higher than the 271 recorded yesterday. It is also the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a single day since December 17, when 355 deaths were registered.

However, the number of fresh cases of infection registered today, at 53,480, is lower than the 56,211 logged yesterday. On March 29, the number of new cases had touched 68,020, the highest since October 11, 2020.

Of the 53,480 new cases of infection reported in India in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra -- the worst-hit State -- accounted for 27,918 , which is markedly lower than the numbers in the last few days.

The State also accounted for 139 of the 354 deaths reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

With the latest numbers put out by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country so far has risen to 162,468 while the total number of cases of infection, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has climbed to 12,149,335.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 11,434,301 as of this morning, up 41,280 from yesterday. The recovery rate has fallen to 94.11% from 94.18% yesterday.

The number of active cases went up by 11,846 in the last 24 hours to 552,566 -- the highest since November 2, 2020, when it had stood at 561,908.

The active caseload has been rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16 last year. The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17 last year.

The world has reported a total of 128.152 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 2.803 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is now placed third in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 30.393 million cases) and Brazil (more than 12.658 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (550,967), Brazil (317,646) and Mexico (202,633).

