India records 3,498 COVID deaths, new high of 386,452 fresh cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, April 30,2021

India today recorded 3,498 deaths due to COVID-19 and a new high of 386,452 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the coronavirus pandemic continued to spread without let in several States across the country.

At 3,498, the number of deaths reported today is less than the record high of 3,645 registered yesterday.

The 386,452 new cases logged today is the highest in a single day since the first COVID-19 cases were reported in India way back in late January last year.

Meanwhile, the Central Government, the State Governments and other agencies continued to take steps to overcome the acute shortages of hospital beds as well as supplies of medical oxygen, ventilators and medicinnes.

In Delhi and many other places, the spiralling numbers of patients continued to overwhelm the healthcare system. To add to the distress, there were queues of bodies waiting to be cremated at crematoria in many cities.

Social media continued to see messages from relatives and friends of patients seeking help for hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and so on.

More States, meanwhile, imposed and extended lockdown-like restrictions to try and contain the spread of the deadly virus.

With today's deaths, the toll so far has climbed to 208,330 while the total number of cases has increased to 18,762,976.

This is the third consecutive day that the country has reported more than 3,000 deaths in a single day and the ninth straight day that it has reported more than 2,000 deaths.

It is the ninth day in a row that the country has registered more than 3 lakh new cases of infection.

Of the 386,452 new cases of infection reported today, Maharashtra, by far the worst-hit State in India, alone accounted for 66,159. It also accounted for 771 of the 3,498 deaths recorded in the country today.

At 771, the number of deaths in the state was far lower than the 1,035 registered yesterday, which included 50 deaths in the past few days which had not been reported earlier. With this, the death toll in the state since the beginning of the pandemic early last year has gone up to 67,985.

The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state has gone up to 4,539,553.

In Mumbai, the state capital and the country's financial hub, the number of new cases today came down to 4,174 but the number of deaths rose to 82.

Of the 771 deaths in the state, among other districts, Pune accounted for 146, followed by 65 in Nagpur, 47 in Thane, 38 in Ahmednagar, 36 in Solapur, 35 in Nashik, 32 in Satara and 30 in Jalgaon.

In Delhi, the national capital, there were 24,235 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours, lower than the 25,986 recorded yesterday.

The number of deaths, however, rose to 395, the highest so far in the city.

Among the other States, Kerala recorded 38,607 new cases in the last 24 hours, Uttar Pradesh 35,104, Karnataka 35,024, Tamil Nadu 17,897, West Bengal 17,403, Rajasthan 17,269, Chhattisgarh 15,804 and Andhra Pradesh 14,792.

In terms of the number of deaths, among other States, Uttar Pradesh reported 295, followed by 270 in Karnataka, 251 in Chhattisgarh, 180 in Gujarat, 158 in Rajasthan, 145 in Jharkhand, 137 in Punjab and 107 in Tamil Nadu.

With the latest numbers put out this morning by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 15,384,418, up 297,540 from yesterday. However, the recovery rate has dropped to 81.99% from 82.09% yesterday.

The number of active cases rose by 85,414 in the last 24 hours to 3,170,228 -- the highest since the pandemic began in India.

The active caseload has been steadily rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months.

The world has reported a total of 150.133 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 3.162 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India ranks second in the world in terms of the total number of infections so far, behind the United States (32.288 million) and ahead of Brazil (14.590 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (575,193), Brazil (401,186) and Mexico (216,447).

