India records 338 COVID-19 deaths, 28,591 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, September 12, 2021

India today recorded 338 more deaths due to COVID-19, slightly higher than yesterday, in the last 24 hours but the number of new cases of infection dipped significantly to 28,591 in this period.

The country had posted 308 COVID-19 deaths and 33,376 fresh cases of infection yesterday.

Kerala, which has been posting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for the past many weeks, registered 20,847 new cases of infection and 181 deaths in the last 24 hours as against 25,010 cases and 177 deaths yesterday. However, the state accounted for more than 71% of the new cases logged in the country in the last 24 hours.

The number of new cases in the country has now stayed below the 50,000-mark for 75 consecutive days. It has remained below 40,000 for three days now.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 442,655 today

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 33,236,921 today.

Of the 338 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for the highest number at 181, followed by 35 deaths in Maharashtra, 27 in Tamil Nadu, 17 in Andhra Pradesh, 15 in Karnataka, 14 in West Bengal and 10 in Uttar Pradesh.

All other states reported less than 10 deaths each, with as many as 18 states and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during the last 24 hours.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 32,409,345, up 34,848 from yesterday. The recovery rate improved to 97.51% from 97.48% yesterday.

The number of active cases in the country decreasedvt 6,595 to 384,921today.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has gone up to 73.82 crore, including 72.86 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 2.17% today, below 3% for the 79th day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 1.87% today, below 3% for 13 consecutive days now.

