India records 3,275 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 55 deaths in last 24 hours

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 523,975 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,091,393 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,547,699 today, up 3,010 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.74%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country went up for the second consecutive day, rising by 210 to 19,719.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 189.63 crore today, including 13.98 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.77% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.78% today.

A total of 83.93 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.23 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

