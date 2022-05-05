India records 3,275 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 55 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, May 5, 2022
India today recorded 3,275 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 55 deaths in the past 24 hours, higher than yesterday's numbers.
However, the 55 deaths posted today included as many as 52 previously unreported COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.
The country had yesterday logged 3,205 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 31 deaths, including 29 previously undeclared fatalities in Kerala.
Of the remaining three deaths today, one each was registered in Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 523,975 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,091,393 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,547,699 today, up 3,010 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.74%.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country went up for the second consecutive day, rising by 210 to 19,719.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 189.63 crore today, including 13.98 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.77% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.78% today.
A total of 83.93 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.23 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.
NNN