India records 3,157 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 26 deaths in past 24 hours

New Delhi, May 2, 2022

India today recorded 3,157 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 26 deaths in the past 24 hours, lower than yesterday's numbers.

The 26 deaths posted today included as many as 21 previously undeclared fatalities in Kerala.

The country had yesterday reported 3,324 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 40 deaths, including 36 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala.

Of the remaining five deaths, two were recorded in Odisha and one each in Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

With the latest data released by the Ministry this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 523,869 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,082,345 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,538,976 today, up 2,723 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.74%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country rose for the fifth consecutive day today, going up by 408 to 19,500.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 189.23 crore today, including 4.02 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate rose to 1.07% and the Weekly Positivity Rate to 0.70% today.

A total of 83.79 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.71 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

