India records 309 COVID-19 deaths, 29,773 fresh cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, September 19, 2021

India today recorded 309 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 29,773 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continued to slow down in most parts of the country.

The country had reported 281 COVID-19 deaths and 35,662 new cases of infection yesterday.

Kerala, which has been posting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for the past many weeks, registered 19,325 cases and 143 deaths in the last 24 hours as compared to 23,260 cases and 131 deaths yesterday.

The state, thus, accounted for nearly 65% of the new cases of infection and more than 46% of the deaths in the country in the last 24 hours.

The number of new cases in the country has now stayed below the 50,000-mark for 82 consecutive days. It has remained below 40,000 for ten days now. The number dropped below 30,000 today after staying above that mark for three days.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 444,838.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 33,448,163 today.

Of the 309 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for the highest number at 143, followed by 80 in Maharashtra, 22 in Tamil Nadu, 14 in Karnataka and 12 in West Bengal.

All other states reported less than 10 deaths each, with as many as 18 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during the last 24 hours.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 32,671,167, up 38,945 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood improved to 97.67% from 97.65% yesterday.

The number of active cases in the country fell by 8,481 to 332,158 today.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far had crossed 80 crore to touch 80,43,72,331 today, including 85.42 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 2.04% today, below 3% for the 86th day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 1.97% today, below 3% for 20 consecutive days now.

