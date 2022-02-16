India records 30,615 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 514 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, February 16, 2022

India today recorded 30,615 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 514 deaths in the last 24 hours, higher than yesterday's numbers.

The 514 deaths registered today included 130 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, where the data of the past many months is being reconciled and updated in an exercise that has been going on for several weeks now as per the broadened definition of COVID-19 deaths under new guidelines.

The country had yesterday logged 27,409 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 347 deaths, including 61 previously undeclared fatalities in Kerala.

Kerala has, through reconciliation of data, added 24,604 deaths to its tally in the last several weeks. The death toll in the state due to the pandemic now stands at 62,681.

If the 130 previously unreported deaths in Kerala are not counted, the number of people who died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in India is 384, significantly higher than the 286 posted yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has climbed to 509,872 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 42,723,558 today.

Not counting the 130 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, the 384 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours included 174 deaths in Kerala, 35 in Maharashtra, 26 in Karnataka, 22 in Odisha, 21 in West Bengal, 16 in Gujarat, 14 in Tamil Nadu, 13 in Punjab, and 12 in Rajasthan.

Other States reported less than ten deaths each, with nine States and Union Territories posting zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country increased to 41,843,446 today, up 82,988 from yesterday. The recovery rate improved further to 97.94% today from 97.82% yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country fell for the 22nd consecutive day today, going down by 52,887 to below 400,000 at 370,240 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 173.86 crore today, including 41.54 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate rose to 2.45% while the Weekly Positivity Rate fell to 3.32%.

A total of 75.42 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 12.51 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

