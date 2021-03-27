India records 291 COVID-19 deaths, 62,258 new cases of infection -- highest in five months

New Delhi, March 27, 2021

India today recorded 291 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 62,258 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the continuing spiral of fresh cases in Maharashtra and some other States remained a cause of serious concern.

At 291, the number of deaths reported today is markedly more than the 257 deaths recorded yesterday and is the highest in a 24-hour period since October 31, 2020 when 299 deaths were registered.

The number of fresh cases of infection registered today, at 62,258, is higher than the 59,118 reported yesterday. It is the highest since October 16, 2020 when 63,371 cases had been registered.

Of the 62,258 new cases reported in India in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra accounted for the most at 36,902. The State also accounted for 112 of the 291 deaths recorded in the country today.

Within Maharashtra, Pune reported as many as 7,090 fresh cases of infection and 37 deaths while Mumbai, the State capital and the financial hub of the country, recorded 5,513 new cases and nine deaths.

With the latest numbers put out by the MoHFW this morning, the death toll in the country so far has risen to 161,240 while the total number of cases of infection, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has risen to 11,908,910.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 11,295,023 as of this morning, up 30,386 from yesterday. The recovery rate has fallen to 94.84% from 95.08% yesterday.

The number of active cases went up by 31,581 in the last 24 hours to reach 452,647 -- the highest since November 29, 2020, when it had stood at 453,956.

The active caseload has been rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16 last year. India reported 257 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17 last year. India recorded 59,118 new cases yesterday.

The world has reported a total of 126.066 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 2.767 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is now placed third in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 30.155 million cases) and Brazil (more than 12.404 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (546,070), Brazil (307,112) and Mexico (200,862).

