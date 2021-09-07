India records 290 COVID-19 deaths, 31,222 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, September 7, 2021

India has recorded 290 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 31,222 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours.

The country had posted 219 COVID-19 deaths and 38,948 new cases of infection yesterday.

Kerala, which has been posting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for the past many weeks, saw a fall in the number of cases in the last 24 hours to 19,688 while there 135 deaths in this period. The state had registered 26,701 cases and 74 deaths yesterday. The state accounted for more than 63% of the new cases reported in the entire country in the last 24 hours.

The number of new cases in the country has now stayed below the 50,000-mark for 70 consecutive days. It has stayed below 40,000 for two days now after staying above that mark for five consecutive days.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 441,042 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 33,058,843 today.

Of the 290 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for the highest number at 135, followed by 37 deaths in Maharashtra, 18 in Tamil Nadu, 17 in Karnataka, 14 in Andhra Pradesh, 13 in West Bengal and 11 in Assam.

All other states reported less than 10 deaths each, with as many as 14 states and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during the last 24 hours.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 32,224,937 today, up 42,942 from yesterday. The recovery rate improved to 97.47% from 97.43% yesterday.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has gone up to 69.90 crore, including 1.13 crore doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 2.56% today, below 3% for the 74th day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 2.05% today, below 3% for eight consecutive days now.

NNN