India records 2,827 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 24 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, May 12, 2022
India today recorded 2,827 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 24 deaths in the last 24 hours, lower than yesterday's numbers.
The 24 deaths added today included 17 previously unreported COVID-19 deaths of the past few weeks in Kerala.
The remaining seven deaths registered today included two in Uttar Pradesh and one each in Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Maharashtra.
The country had yesterday logged 2,897 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 54 deaths, including 48 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 524,181 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,113,413 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,570,165 today, up 3,230 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.74%.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country went down for the fourth day today, by 427 to 19,067 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 190.83 crore today, including 14.85 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.60% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.72% today.
A total of 84.24 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.71 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.
NNN