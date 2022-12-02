India records 275 new cases of COVID-19 infection, two deaths in last 24 hours
By Sonny Abraham/NetIndian News Network

New Delhi, December 2, 2022

India on Friday recorded 275 new cases of COVID-19 infection -- marginally lower than Thursday's number -- and two deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Thursday reported 291 new cases of COVID-19 infection and two deaths.

The two deaths registered today one in Chhattisgarh and a backlog case in Kerala.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far rose to 530,624 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,672,913 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 44,137,617 today, up 368 from yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 95 to 4,672 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 219.93 crore today, including 52,299 doses given in the last 24 hours.

