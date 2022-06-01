India records 2,745 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, deaths fall to six in last 24 hours

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 524,636 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,160,832 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,617,810 today, up 2,236 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.74%.

However, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country went up for the ninth consecutive day today, by 503 to 18,386.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 193.57 crore today, including 10.91 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.60% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.63% today.

A total of 85.08 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.55 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

