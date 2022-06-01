India records 2,745 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, deaths fall to six in last 24 hours
New Delhi, June 1, 2022
India today recorded 2,745 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection -- higher than yesterday's number -- even as the number of deaths came down to single-digit levels at six in the last 24 hours.
The six deaths registered today included one each in Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh as well as two previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities of the past few weeks in Kerala.
The country had yesterday reported 2,338 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 19 deaths, including 17 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 524,636 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,160,832 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,617,810 today, up 2,236 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.74%.
However, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country went up for the ninth consecutive day today, by 503 to 18,386.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 193.57 crore today, including 10.91 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.60% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.63% today.
A total of 85.08 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.55 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.
