India records 265 new cases of COVID-19 infection, three deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, January 1, 2023

India on Sunday recorded 265 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection -- higher than Saturday's number -- and three deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Saturday reported 226 new cases of COVID-19 infection and three deaths.

The three deaths registered today included one in Karnataka and two backlog cases in Kerala.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 went up to 530,705 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,678,649 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country increased to 44,145,238 today, up 1,209 from yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection came down sharply by 947 to below 3,000 at 2,706 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 220.10 crore, including 64,239 doses given in the last 24 hours.

