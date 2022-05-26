India records 2,628 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 18 deaths in last 24 hours
File photo of a health worker administering a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a girl at a school in Kolkata on March 21, 2022.Kuntal Chakrabarty/IANS
By Sonny Abraham/NetIndian News Network

New Delhi, May 26, 2022

India today recorded 2,628 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection -- higher than yesterday's number -- and 18 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The 18 deaths added to the tally in the last 24 hours incuded 13 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities of the past few weeks in Kerala.

The other five COVID-19 deaths registered today included four in Delhi and one in Rajasthan.

The country had yesterday posted 2,124 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 17 deaths, including 13 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 524,525 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,144,820 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,604,881 today, up 2,167 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.75%.

However, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country went up for the third consecutive day today, by 443 to 15,414.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 192.82 crore today, including 13.13 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.58% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.51% today.

A total of 84.84 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.52 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

