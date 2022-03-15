India records 2,568 new cases of COVID-19, deaths go up to 97 in last 24 hours

New Delhi, March 15, 2022

India on Tuesday recorded 2,568 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 97 deaths in the last 24 hours as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic maintained a decelerating trend across the country.

The number of 97 deaths reported in the last 24 hours included as many as 71 previously undeclared fatalities in Kerala.

The country had yesterday logged 2,503 new cases of COVID-19 and 27 deaths, including nine previously undeclared fatalities in Kerala.

If the 71 previously unreported deaths in Kerala are not counted, the number of people who died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in India is 26, slightly higher than the 18 posted yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has climbed to 515,974 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 42,996,062 today.

Not counting the 71 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, the 26 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours included seven deaths in Kerala -- the highest among all states. No state reported fatalities in double digits today. As many as 27 States and Union Territories posted zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 42,446,171 today, up 4,722 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.72%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country dropped further to 33,917 today, down 2,251 from yesterday.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 180.40 crore today, including 19.64 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.37% and the Weekly Positive Rate at 0.46%.

A total of 77.97 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 7.01 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

