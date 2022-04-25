India records 2,541 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 30 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, April 25, 2022

India today recorded 2,541 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 30 deaths in the last 24 hours, lower than yesterday's numbers.

The country had yesterday added 2,593 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 44 deaths.

The 30 deaths registered today included as many as 24 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.

The remaining six deaths included two each in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh and one each in Delhi and Mizoram.

With the latest data released by the Ministry this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 522,223 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,060,086 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,521,341 today, up 1,862 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.75%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country rose for the seventh consecutive day today, going up by 649 to 16,522.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 187.71 crore today, including 3.64 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.84% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.54%.

A total of 83.50 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.02 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

NNN